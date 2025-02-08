Nashville Figure Skating Club remembers victims of American Airlines crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a week after an American Airlines jet collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter, the Nashville Figure Skating Club wants to keep the memories of those killed, alive.

More than a dozen of the 67 victims on board were members of the figure-skating community.

The club's director told me they're just starting to gain some closure.

At the Centennial Sports Plex ice rink, dozens pack in on a Saturday morning for the Learn to Skate program.

“They all are of different skating levels those being the itty-bitty and the adults over there,” said Laura Sanders-Holzman.

She helped start the program and her skating family helped keep it going.

“Most of the instructors are former students of mine,” said Laura.

That's why the figure skating community across the country is a big family.

“You maybe don’t know everyone you probably know of everyone,” said Laura.

So when the American Airlines plane carrying young athletes, their families, and coaches went down, the skating community was stunned.

Just days before the crash, Laura had young athletes who trained alongside those killed.

“I found out that night less than an hour after it happened. Athletes were reaching out trying to reach their friends making phone calls, parents (did) the same thing. It was devastating,” she said.

“They are the top athletes in their discipline… Everyone has some way they are connected to this and it’s affected some people who had no idea who they were but just knew of them young people who travel for sports some of them have concerns and fear for travel,” she said.

Her teen athletes and their families are still coming to grips with the loss and shock.

But a vigil and moment of silence held on rinks across the country started the healing process.

“I think it’s going to be something that this group feels forever,” she said. “We will move forward. It’s a tragedy. It’s horrible.”

Training will continue and the sport will rebuild.

“These were our top young skaters,” said Laura.

But some families can never be made whole.

“It’s very. very sad but mainly sad for their families and loved ones,” she said.

Laura said the US Figure Skating Association is reaching out daily to clubs across the country to make mental health resources available.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@newschannel5.com.