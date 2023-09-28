Nashville Film Festival starts Thursday with an expansion to more venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's the first day of the Nashville Film Festival! Filmmakers from around the world will be in the music city to see their work on the big screen. The 54th festival will be from September 28th – October 4th.

More than 125 film screenings will take place at several venues across the area including Belcourt Theater, Regal Green Hills, the Franklin Theater, and Vanderbilt. These screenings will show short films that may be anywhere from a few minutes to a half hour and longer feature films.

Organizers say one of the most rewarding parts of the festival is developing the next generation of filmmakers.

"We also dedicate a great portion of our program to first time filmmakers and student filmmakers, so a lot of folks even in high school and college are part of the programming every year. When we get to see their films and see their reaction of seeing their film on the big screen, that's a rewarding feeling for both them and us and it's a part of building this community we live in," said Executive Director Jason Padgitt.

This week Hollywood writers and actors ended their five-month strike after union leaders approved an agreement made with the alliance of motion picture and television producers.

Padgitt says the effects of that strike should not be felt during the festival.

"There's always something that creates a different and challenging dynamic for the festival and no doubt both the writers’ strike and the actors strike are a part of that. Thankfully for us our festival is largely focused on directors and the films they make. We love it when celebrities come out and are a part of the red carpet, but we won't have that this year based on the strike rules that we're following.”

Jason Padgitt says it's still all about the films, fans and the filmmakers. Live music performances and new artist showcases will happen throughout the week for when you’re between films.

