Nashville Fire announces death of District Chief Kent Trovillion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A Nashville Fire District Chief has died according to the fire department.
Nashville Fire released a statement on their Facebook page announcing his death.
"We are praying for his family, who are also our NFD Family, his friends and colleagues during this difficult time," they said in the Facebook post. "We thank him for his years of service and dedication to our community."
We have no word yet on his cause of death.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston