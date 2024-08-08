Nashville Fire announces death of District Chief Kent Trovillion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A Nashville Fire District Chief has died according to the fire department.

Nashville Fire released a statement on their Facebook page announcing his death.

"We are praying for his family, who are also our NFD Family, his friends and colleagues during this difficult time," they said in the Facebook post. "We thank him for his years of service and dedication to our community."

We have no word yet on his cause of death.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com