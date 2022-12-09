Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville Fire at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations

gas line fire
WTVF
gas line fire
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:23:08-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Piedmont Gas and NES are at the scene of a ruptured gas main on California Ave and Centennial Blvd.

Nashville Fire says the gas main is burning off and that one worker who was on the construction site was injured. The man was working in a hole when a gas line sparked, causing an explosion that sent him into the air. He has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nashville Fire officials said the gas is burning itself off rather than creating an environmental hazard in the air. Fire crews are spraying water as a precaution to anything else from catching fire.

Residents in the nearby area can expect gas, cable, internet and phone line outages due to the situation.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap