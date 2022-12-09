Nashville Fire at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Piedmont Gas and NES are at the scene of a ruptured gas main on California Ave and Centennial Blvd.

Nashville Fire says the gas main is burning off and that one worker who was on the construction site was injured. The man was working in a hole when a gas line sparked, causing an explosion that sent him into the air. He has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

NFD crews, Piedmont Gas and @NESpower are on the scene at California Ave and Centennial Blvd where a ruptured gas main is burning off. One worker who was on the construction site was injured- has been transported to Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/sCHlFG8aVZ — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 9, 2022

Nashville Fire officials said the gas is burning itself off rather than creating an environmental hazard in the air. Fire crews are spraying water as a precaution to anything else from catching fire.

Residents in the nearby area can expect gas, cable, internet and phone line outages due to the situation.