Two students injured in stabbing at John Overton High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two male students were injured in a stabbing at Overton High School in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the students were returning to the gym from a break when the suspect, a 15-year-old, walked over to the victim and immediately began stabbing a 14-year-old student.

Teachers and a school resource officer quickly gave aid to the victim who was critically injured. Chief Drake said he didn't know how many times the student was stabbed but that he suffered injuries to his jaw and neck. He was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The suspect, who officials say used a type of folding blade knife, also suffered minor injuries to his hand. He was transported to General Hospital where he was treated and released. He was then taken to Metro Police Headquarters.

WTVF MNPD cruiser and blocks entry at Overton High School while detectives investigate stabbing.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, but Chief Drake said they're working to determine the motive.

"As soon as this one child walked in, one walked across the gymnasium and almost immediately he was stabbed; so there had to be something ongoing before that moment and we're trying to sort out exactly what that was," Chief Drake said during a press conference.

"We're thankful for swift response at Overton and SRO for responding quickly and insuring no other students were impacted given the nature of this incident," Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said during the press conference. "Our hearts and prayers are with the students involved and we do pray for a speedy recovery."

The school was placed on lockdown while emergency crews responded.

Additional security will be at Overton Friday as well as additional counselors to provide emotional support for students and staff.