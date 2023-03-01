Nashville Fire Department asking for help identifying arsonist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is asking for help as they work to identify an arsonist from a December 2022 fire.

Officials responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Apache Trail at the Hickory Lake Apartments on December 5, 2022, around 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

The unidentified individual set fire to a two-story commercial office building on the complex's property.

NFD Fire Investigators arrived at the scene to investigate security camera footage from the property.

Officials were able to spot a person who was seen walking through the parking lot toward the office before the fire began.

The footage, which you can watch here, also shows the same individual setting the fire and leaving the premises.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.