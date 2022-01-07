Watch
Nashville Fire Department crews battle house fire in Old Hickory

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 07, 2022
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville firefighters battled a house fire in the Old Hickory area on Friday morning. Fortunately, the Nashville Fire Department said all of the occupants made it out of the home.

The fire broke out on Rifle Range Road before 8:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 9:20 a.m. The fire department said one firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for a noncritical head injury.

No details were released on what caused the fire.

