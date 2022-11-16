Nashville Fire Department demonstrates dangers of attempting to fry turkeys that haven't fully thawed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, beating out Christmas day and Christmas Eve for the top spot, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

So Tuesday, the Nashville Fire Department Training Academy demonstrated just how dangerous the day can be if home cooks aren't careful.

A deep fryer was set up outside, with personnel on hand. A turkey was dropped in, attached to a pole, and almost immediately, the water and oil mixed to create an onslaught of flames.

"During the holidays, people tend to rush around — we're all stressed for time. So, the biggest thing we always tell people is to take your time. The biggest thing we see with turkey frying incidents is people don't thaw their turkey," said Nashville Fire Commander Scott Lively. "It takes several days to properly thaw a turkey."

Because it can take days for a turkey to thaw out, those who plan to fry a bird for the holidays are advised to plan ahead.

"So, take your time, properly thaw the turkey out. Obviously, when a turkey's froze, that's water. And when water and oil mix, as you saw earlier, they don't like each other and they don't play well together and it gets very volatile," said Lively.

Take a look at the video player above and see firefighters show what happens when you try to deep fry a turkey incorrectly.

Of course, roasting a turkey is always an option. Martin's also offers the option to order one, but orders must be in by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Other tips from the NFD: