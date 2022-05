NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the 1000 block of Dr. DB Todd Junior Boulevard this afternoon.

Nashville Fire Department

Units were dispatched to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw the roof of the office building was engulfed with flames.

The fire has since been put out but investigators are still on the scene determining the cause of the fire. No one was injured.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.