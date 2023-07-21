Nashville Fire Department gets framed state resolution honor for response to The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department received one of Tennessee's highest honors for their response to the tragic shooting at The Covenant School.

Tennessee House Representative Bob Freeman visited the Nashville Fire Department's headquarters with a framed copy of a resolution honoring the department. The resolution was originally passed back in April.

Nashville Fire Department

It highlights the more than 100 members of the department including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and rescue task force teams as well as 911 dispatchers.

The resolution says the high level of commitment and service to the people is something that needs to be appreciated and highlighted, because oftentimes in the worst tragedies, like the Covenant Shooting, the men and women at NFD are the first on the ground to help.

When the resolution passed, Chief Swann said he was proud of how the fire and police departments worked together. He stated the Covenant response is a small example of great leadership.

Lawmakers in the Tennessee House of Representatives said the state is blessed to have dedicated first responders who risk their personal safety, even their lives, to protect and serve.