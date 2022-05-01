Nashville Fire Department responds to fire on Elliot Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday, April 30.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 2032 Elliot Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters were told that an adult male occupant of the home was pulled out of the fire prior to their arrival.

The male was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. Nashville Fire reports that the occupant is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported after the fire. No information about the cause of the fire has been released at this time.