NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews from the Nashville Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Merchants restaurant on Broadway this morning.

NFD arrived on the scene around 3:13 a.m. Saturday.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that the blaze began after a fire in the kitchen extended into the vent system, causing the flames to spread through the walls into the building.

WTVF

Officials say that there are no injuries to civilians or personnel.