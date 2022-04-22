Nashville Fire Department supports daughter of fallen firefighter at high school senior night

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Green Hill High School student received a bittersweet surprise from the Nashville Fire Department Thursday night.

Mike Felts was a firefighter with NFD before he passed away in 2020 due to illness.

Without her father, Felts' daughter, Alex, was to celebrate senior night at Green Hill High School with a void to fill. To try to fill it, a number of Felts' NFD colleagues showed up to offer support to Alex.

NFD Nashville Fire Department Firefighter Mike Felts, who passed away in 2020.

"The Nashville Fire Department is more than a family of dedicated first responders...our personnel are a dedicated family to each other," NFD said in a tweet. "On Thursday...Alex celebrated her Senior Night at Green Hill High School. While her father could not be there, Mike's NFD brothers and sisters stood in as "Father Figures" for this important night."

NFD says Alex is going to attend Western Kentucky University this fall, and adds that her NFD family is always just a phone call away.