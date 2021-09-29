Nashville Fire Department to host annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department will be hosting its annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign this week.

This yearly event raises money to support children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

"The members of the Nashville Fire Department and IAFF Local 140 display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need," says Holly Carroll, Regional Director for Muscular Dystrophy Association. "We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”

The campaign kicks off at Fire Station No. 32 at 4248 Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Personnel from the NFD and IAFF Local 140 will take to the streets with boots in hand to collect donations from September 29 through October 2. They will start at 8 a.m. each day.

You can also support the fundraiser by donating online by clicking here.