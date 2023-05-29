Nashville Fire Department urges water safety following swimmers' deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are sending a warning after two swimmers did not resurface at Percy Priest Lake last week. Both incidents happened within a matter of days.

Nashville Emergency Operations crews spent hours Sunday morning searching the water. Officials said the still unidentified person was recovered around noon.

They were originally called out to the Party Cove area Saturday around 3 p.m. when a man did not resurface.

Those search efforts started just 24 hours after crews recovered the body of another swimmer who drowned at Percy Priest on Thursday afternoon. The body of that swimmer was found on Friday.

The Nashville Fire Department is reminding people that swimming in a lake is different than swimming in a pool. Officials said to always enter the water feet first for your safety, dive only in water clearly marked as safe for diving and to be prepared for unexpected changes in the water temperature. Also, be aware of fast-moving currents.

They say even in shallow water, it can be unexpected and come with more force than swimmers realize. Ensure every member of your family learns to swimso they at least achieve skills of water competency: able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance then get out of the water safely. Know what to do in a water emergencyincluding how to help someone in trouble in the water safely, call for emergency help and CPR.