Nashville Fire Department working to contain a brush fire on Gourley Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, dispatch received a call about a fire in the woods on Gourley Road.

Nashville Fire Department crews still remain active at the scene Sunday morning. They are working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, according to NFD officials.

Tennessee Wildland fire arrived with dozers to condense the burning contents, and Nashville Emergency Operations Control is helping create fire lines so the contents can burn off in zones.

No injuries have been reported, and the scene is still active. NFD officials say residents can expect to see smoke for a while.

NFD officials shared video of the scene you can watch below:

Nashville Fire Department working to contain a brushfire near Gourley Road

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we have more information.

