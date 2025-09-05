Nashville fire destroys 2 homes; car blocks fire hydrant access during the emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville fire destroyed 2 homes and damaged a third near Windcrest Drive on Wednesday, but firefighters say they encountered a problem that caused a delay in their emergency response.

A car parked in front of the nearest fire hydrant forced the Nashville Fire Department to split their resources when every second mattered most.

"The fire not only took and destroyed one home, it took and destroyed a second home, it was on its way to spread and potentially destroy and add damage to a third home," said a Nashville Fire Department spokesperson.

To stop the flames, the Nashville Fire Department needs water. But they couldn't find it.

"It was blocked and it was obstructed, and immediately it was not able to be seen by our first responders," the spokesperson said.

The blocked hydrant forced the department to split. One team was getting water from a different street while others looked for the owners so they could move the vehicle.

"It does matter, and we needed that time back. And had we had that time, it could have impacted the response, and it could have impacted the damages to these homes," the spokesperson said.

The next day, firefighters were surprised and disappointed that same car was blocking the fire hydrant again.

"We also don't want people to be so comfortable with violating these ordinances that it becomes a habit," the spokesperson said.

Fire hydrant parking rules

The Nashville Fire Department wants to remind residents not to park within 6 feet of a fire hydrant in either direction.

"Whether there's a sign that says that, whether the curb may be painted yellow, red or orange, that is what is commonly known and what is commonly enforced," the spokesperson said.

Multiple agencies can enforce fire hydrant violations, including the fire marshal's office, metro police, and other law enforcement partners through citations or towing.

"We don't see this often, though, because the assumption is that if there's an emergency and we pull up and we need to access a fire hydrant, it's not going to be blocked, because people understand that they are supposed to be unobstructed for a reason," the spokesperson said.

Firefighters will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe during an emergency.

"If someone's blocking a hydrant, if someone is negligently parked in a fire lane and we have to access a hydrant in order to save a life, we're going to do what needs to be done," the spokesperson said.

Despite first responders' efforts, the homes were declared a total loss and 2 families were displaced. Officials say the fire was accidental and caused by cooking with a propane stove.

If you see someone blocking a fire hydrant, you can report it on Hub Nashville.

