Nashville fire investigators determine cause of downtown parking garage fire remains undetermined

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department investigators have completed the initial phase of their investigation into the parking garage fire at 615 Church Street that occurred on June 10, 2025.

After conducting a thorough on-site examination, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing available evidence, investigators have classified the cause of the fire as "undetermined."

According to the National Fire Protection Association's guidelines, a fire is classified as undetermined when the level of certainty about its cause is only "possible" or "suspected." This classification decision rests with the investigator based on the quality of available data.

Investigators determined the fire originated on the 4th floor of the parking structure within a secured storage area beneath the ramp leading to the 5th floor.

The investigation team considered three primary theories for the cause. While electrical failure remains a possibility, the extensive damage and structural instability prevented a complete investigation of this theory. Investigators ruled out both intentional setting of the fire and weather conditions as potential causes.

A preliminary investigative report has been released, though final determinations about total loss amounts—including structural damage, contents loss, and displacement impacts—are still under review.

People affected by the fire who need documentation for insurance purposes can request a copy of the fire incident report by emailing nfdrecordsrequest@nashville.gov.

