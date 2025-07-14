Nashville fire investigators seek public's help after suspicious fire at vacant home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred twice at the same vacant Nashville home on Friday.

The Nashville Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance as investigators gather information about a fire classified as incendiary at a vacant residence on McArthur Drive.

A food delivery driver first reported smoke and flames coming from the home just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 11. Firefighters arrived to find a boarded-up residential structure with no power actively burning.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Just four hours later, around 7:30 a.m., the same structure caught fire again. Fire crews returned to extinguish a small fire inside the residence.

No one was observed at the property during either incident, according to fire officials.

Fire investigators collected evidence at the scene and have classified the fire as incendiary. No persons have been identified in connection with the fire.

"Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017," the Nashville Fire Department said.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The Nashville Fire Department says it appreciates the community's support in helping keep neighborhoods safe.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.