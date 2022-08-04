Nashville Fire Marshal finds damage at Loser's Bar and Grill in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Marshal's Office has advised the owner of Loser's Bar and Grill in Midtown it needs to make repairs to part of its building.

The incident was discovered when NFD crews were dispatched to 1911 Division St. for reports of a gas leak. It was during that time they noticed damage to the rooftop. There was damage to a gas line that was underneath the floor that was damaged, fire officials said.

"At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office evaluated the issue and advised the owner to make the necessary repairs," officials said in a statement to NewsChannel 5. "Management voluntarily closed the affected portion of the building, and it will remain closed until those repairs are completed by a licensed professional. There were no injuries to patrons or workers."

Patrons of the bar were eventually allowed to return.