Nashville Fire, Metro Police set to face off in annual basketball championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police and the Nashville Fire Department are facing off again against one another as part of the 2024 April Mania Basketball Championship.

The departments are raising funds to benefit theJames Bess Foundation which grants wishes to adults with terminal illnesses.

Last year was the first year of the event and the Nashville Fire Department won the game 49 to 28.

The game will take place at Green Hill High School in Mt Juliet on June 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 a person and kids get in for free.