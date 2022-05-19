Nashville fire officials investigating WeGO bus fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo reported four of its vehicles succumbed Wednesday night to a fire set in a lot of Nester Street.

Transit spokesperson Eric Melcher said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m., with an out-of-service van reported on fire. Those flames spread to three nearby vans. The vehicles were about to go up for auction, Melcher said.

"Our personnel were on the scene in four minutes," Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Joseph Pleasant said. "Our personnel found multiple MTA bus shuttles fully involved by fire. Our NFD Fire Investigators responded to the scene. This fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries to personnel or the public. We turned the property back over to WeGo following our extinguishing the fire."

Neither WeGo or NFD released any suspect information at this time.

