No injuries reported in 500 Fifth Apartments roof fire on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire is on the scene of a fire on the roof of 500 Fifth Apartments on Rep. John Lewis Way North.

Crews were dispatched to the apartment where they found heavy flames on the roof of the high rise. They were able to make an interior attack and able to reach the fire from the roof.

According to fire officials, the fire has been fully extinguished and was contained to the roof.

At this time there are no injuries to report and evacuations have concluded.

Officials want to reiterate that its important to listen to the safety devices in place.

“If a fire alarm is going off, people may not always see the danger- but exit the building. In this case, an actual fire was on the roof… and thank goodness that fire didn’t spread or worse- whatever equipment on that roof didn’t burn down through the apartments. We just want everyone to be safe!“