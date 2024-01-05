Nashville Fire welcomes first class of 2024, first full roster since 2001

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is welcoming the new year by adding more than 30 new firefighters to it's roster.

The graduation of Battalion 88 comes less than a year after Metro announced a heavy focus on emergency resources to meet the safety needs of a growing city.

According to Metro government, more firefighters help to address a huge need for first responders and also the city of Nashville. Not only is this more personnel, but the move aims to help with response times and adding more resources to emergencies you may one day find yourself in.

Metro's emergency communications center is fielding roughly 3,000 calls a day.

Adding more emergency crews to address that call volume is a part of Metro's $15 million investment for Nashville Fire that helps the department be at full-staffing for the first time since 2001.

In 2023 metro announced a 28% increase in salary over the past 5 years and added that government added 81 new firetrucks and ambulances to pour into public safety.

The graduation for the new firefighters will be at the Madison Church of Christ at 10 a.m.