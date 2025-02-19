Watch Now
News

Actions

No injuries reported as Nashville Fire extinguishes fire at tire shop along Nolensville Pike

Nashville Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a tire shop near 3601 Nolensville Pike.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire were at the scene of a fire at a tire shop near 3601 Nolensville Pike on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews found the shop had heavy smoke showing. They were able to fully extinguish the fire at around 9 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

'The greatest gift that I can give,' Non-profit launches a wheelchair dance class

Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community