No injuries reported as Nashville Fire extinguishes fire at tire shop along Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire were at the scene of a fire at a tire shop near 3601 Nolensville Pike on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews found the shop had heavy smoke showing. They were able to fully extinguish the fire at around 9 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

