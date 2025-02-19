No injuries reported as Nashville Fire extinguishes fire at tire shop along Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire were at the scene of a fire at a tire shop near 3601 Nolensville Pike on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, crews found the shop had heavy smoke showing. They were able to fully extinguish the fire at around 9 a.m.
There were no injuries reported in this incident.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
