Nashville firefighters battle apartment fire in record-setting heat

Nashville Fire Department sent extra personnel to an apartment fire on Paragon Mills Road to assist during high temperatures.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Nashville Fire Department sent extra personnel to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Paragon Mills Road Wednesday. Crews began to respond to the call around 2:40 p.m.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that a two-alarm response was called due to the high temperatures outside. Nashville broke a weather record for June 22 when temperatures reached 100° for the first time since 2012 and then continued to climb.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews saw smoke coming from the breezeway of one of the buildings at the complex.

No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time. Injuries have been reported — five firefighters and three civilians have been transported to receive treatment for heat-related injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the cause of the fire.

