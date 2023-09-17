Nashville firefighters face-off against Metro police on the ice to raise money for Mt. Juliet firefighter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Nashville firefighters and police come together, it's usually under a much different circumstance.

"Oh there's a lot of friendly competition, absolutely," said Nashville firefighter Josh Lackey.

But Saturday the first responders hit the ice at the the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue to help others.

Lackey was team captain for the Nashville Fire Local 140 Hockey Team. "It might get a little chippy, the guys go after each other and we enjoy it and then everybody gets together afterwards."

The event was the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Game.

"We do an annual memorial game to remember 9/11 and also those that we've lost throughout the years," said Lackey.

But this year the event was also raising money for someone else - Mt. Juliet firefighter Kenny Hudson who was recently injured in the line of duty.

Lackey said, "when it happens close to home it hits where you think about your guys - it hits you - and everybody else that's around you and the job that we do."

Hudson was injured on August 12th while responding to an apartment fire when part of a building collapsed. After weeks in the hospital, Hudson had the honor of dropping the puck at the game as he received a standing ovation.

"He's feeling better, getting stronger every day, just working through those injuries and the burns to let them heal and hopefully get him back to the job as soon as he can," said Lackey.

It was a reminder that although the first responders might be facing off on the ice, they're always on the same team.

"We're here to do anything we can to help him and his family and we'll always be here," said Lackey.

The Metro Police team won the game - the final score was 8 to 4.