Nashville firefighters responding to blaze at Breckenridge Apartments in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville fire crews are working to put out a blaze at Breckenridge Apartments in the Madison area.

This is happening at 1600 Nesbitt Lane. The call came in about the fire at 11:05 a.m.

There is no word yet of how much damage this caused the complex.

"The fire in Building 5 was quickly extinguished, and NFD crews did an amazing job with preventing this fire from spreading," NFD officials said in a statement. "Crews are checking for extension and putting out hot spots. No injuries are reported at this time."

