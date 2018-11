Nashville firefighters warn of turkey frying dangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Nashville firefighters are warning cooks about the dangers of frying a turkey improperly over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires.

Fire officials remind people to always fry a turkey outside and away from any overhangs or awnings. The United States Fire Administration reports some of the most common mistakes made when frying turkeys: