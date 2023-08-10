Nashville first responders and military unite in emergency response training

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A city no stranger to the challenges of natural disasters and other emergencies, Nashville saw its first responders, along with federal partners, coming together this week to engage in a comprehensive disaster training exercise.

With a history that includes floods, tornadoes, a bombing, and mass shootings, the importance of being prepared for any eventuality has never been more evident.

This unique training event took place at Nissan Stadium, typically known for hosting football games, but this time, it transformed into a hub of disaster response strategies and coordination efforts.

In a surprising twist, the scenario that unfolded was an earthquake – a rare event for Nashville.

"There was an earthquake in Nashville, Tennessee, of all places," stated Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Enomoto of the California Army National Guard.

While the situation was fake, the underlying message of the exercise was to emphasize the real and present danger that natural disasters pose to communities.

The primary objective of this exercise, and others like it, is to enhance readiness and, ultimately, to save lives.

Spearheaded by the Michigan Army National Guard's Task Force 46, a specialized national response force for large-scale chemical, biological, and nuclear incidents.

The training included soldiers from various states, Nashville Police, and Fire Departments.

"We don't ever hope that day happens, but should it happen, we've all got a little bit better familiarity with each other and how we work. So, we can go through when it comes time to start a fight like this, we all get in we intermesh, and we do what we have to do to make things better," Enomoto said.

The training exercises encompassed a range of tasks, from rescue operations to communication strategies, with the ultimate aim of improving response times, inter-agency collaboration, and overall preparedness for any potential threats within the borders of the United States.

The exercises wrapped up today with more than 2,000 people involved.

The comprehensive training sessions extended beyond Nissan Stadium, taking place in locations including Bridgestone Arena, Radnor Yards, Vanderbilt University, and Clees Ferry.