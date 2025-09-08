Nashville first responders honor 9/11 with charity hockey game for muscular dystrophy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire Department faced off on the ice for more than just bragging rights during their annual 9/11 memorial hockey game.

The charity match served as a fundraiser for causes close to first responders' hearts.

"We raise money for all kinds of causes whether it be a firefighter in need their child something in the community that we need to get behind," Josh Lackey said.

Lackey is a captain with the Nashville Fire Department who also serves as team captain on the ice. His passion for hockey began in childhood when his father from Chicago taught him the game.

"My dad was from Chicago so he taught me how to play hockey and I took off with that it was like my football," Lackey said.

Off the ice, Lackey works within the department to combat mental health stigmas in firefighting.

"I worked through it when I was younger too that you just suck it up and move on you know but now we are breaking down those walls," Lackey said.

This year's game raised funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a cause particularly meaningful to the department.

"We didn't have one particular person that was really needing anything but we have a chief in the department who's son has muscular dystrophy and then a captain that lost a son to muscular dystrophy," Lackey said.

The event drew additional attention when production crews from the television show "9-1-1 Nashville" filmed the game to incorporate real first res ponder activities into their series.

"9-1-1 Nashville is on set to incorporate some real activities from first responders in their series," Lackey said. "Being a part of that production is a once in a lifetime experience you know."

Metro Police took home the victory at the Ford Ice Center, scoring 10 goals while Nashville Fire scored four. The game served as both a tribute to 9/11 and a successful fundraiser for a worthy cause.

