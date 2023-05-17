Nashville first responders launch 'Leave Behind' pilot program to reduce overdose deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So far in 2023, there have been 2,864 suspected overdoses in Nashville: 217 were deadly. Now a new program is putting lifesaving materials in the hands of those who need it.

The Leave Behind program is a partnership between the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire Department, and STARS, or Students Taking A Right Stand.

"We are in our very early stages of trying this out in Davidson County," said Andrea Hancock, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist with STARS.

As part of the program, first responders receive training and overdose reversal kits that they leave behind after responding to an overdose call. The kits include fentanyl test strips, sterile gloves, Kloxxado (a nasal spray that's double the dosage of Naloxone), and information on how to find treatment.

"It gives the first responders an opportunity also to make a connection and to show that 'hey we're here to help'," said Hancock.

Sergeant Michael Hotz with the MNPD Neighborhood Safety Unit said his officers have already distributed between 25 to 35 kits.

"A lot of what we do in our unit is outreach and harm reduction," said Hotz. "We try and put people in touch with treatment resources if they're suffering from substance use disorder."

He said the kits are for those who are at high risk of an opioid overdose or who have recently suffered an overdose.

Just last week Hotz responded to a deadly overdose. "There were three individuals left at the scene, and we provided them each with kits, which not only gives them the lifesaving drug of Naloxone, but it also provides them with resources for treatment," he said.

Hotz hopes the more kits his officers leave behind, the more people will look for treatment.

"If we really want to make a difference in this opioid epidemic we need to put people in touch with treatment resources and treat addiction for the disease that it is."

The program is funded by a state overdose response grant through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse.

If you’re struggling with addiction, The Tennessee REDLINE is the 24/7/365 resource for substance abuse treatment referrals.

Anyone can call or text 800-889-9789 for confidential referrals.

More helpful resources offered by the state on drug overdoses and fentanyl facts can be found here.