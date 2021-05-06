Nashville Flea Market returning in May as outside only market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Flea Market is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds 14 months after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

The flea market is returning as an outside only market on May 22-23. Event times are set for 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The market will also be scaled down from three days to two.

“The staff is excited to get back to hosting the flea market,” said Executive Director Laura Womack. “The vendors are family to us. It will be great to get to some semblance of normalcy.”

The flea market is held on the fourth weekend of every month, except December.