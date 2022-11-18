Nashville Food Project and Love, Tito's team up to expand community garden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers with the Nashville Food Project and Love, Tito's Block to Block are coming together Friday to get fresh food to more people in Nashville.

Love, Tito's Block to Block is a nonprofit started by Tito's Handmade Vodka that partners with other nonprofits working on community gardens in cities across the country.

Volunteers with both organizations will expand garden beds for the next season and start construction on an educational space for people in the community to learn more about growing their own food. They will be working at the Community Farm at Mill Ridge in Antioch where the Nashville Food Project said more than 100 families grow their food, and the group is excited to welcome even more families.

"I think when we were starting to expand the program to different cities, we decided to team up with them because they were born from the idea that all people should have access to food they want and need and that's kind of what this program is doing too," said Trip Cobb, Central Regional Field Sales Manager for Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Both organizations work to fight hunger and make fresh food more accessible, which was especially needed during the pandemic and now with inflation.

"We saw early in the pandemic the supply chain issues that were happening in our food system where you went to the grocery store," said Chief Operations Officer for the Nashville Food Project, Teri Sloan. "It wasn't a given that what you wanted was just going to be on the shelves and so it really just highlighted the importance of both supporting our local food economy...but also helping people take control of where their food comes from in new and meaningful ways."

The volunteers' hard work will be celebrated later in the afternoon with a Harvest Event, where they can enjoy food and drinks with fresh ingredients straight from the garden.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, head to the Nashville Food Project's website.