Nashville FOP hosts annual memorial service to honor fallen officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An annual memorial service honoring Nashville police officers who have died in the line of duty was held on Monday morning.

The Andrew Jackson Lodge No. 5 Fraternal Order of Police hosted its yearly memorial service at First Baptist Church. Since 1875, 46 law enforcement professionals have lost their lives in the line of duty in Metro Nashville. The service featured a roll call of their names.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake was the keynote speaker at the memorial. Watch his speech below: