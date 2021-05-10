Watch
Nashville FOP hosts annual memorial service to honor fallen officers

Toney Cook/WTVF
The Andrew Jackson Lodge No. 5 Fraternal Order of Police held its annual memorial service on Monday, May 10 to honor the lives of Nashville officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An annual memorial service honoring Nashville police officers who have died in the line of duty was held on Monday morning.

The Andrew Jackson Lodge No. 5 Fraternal Order of Police hosted its yearly memorial service at First Baptist Church. Since 1875, 46 law enforcement professionals have lost their lives in the line of duty in Metro Nashville. The service featured a roll call of their names.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake was the keynote speaker at the memorial. Watch his speech below:

