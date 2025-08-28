Nashville foundation shifts focus to provide legal aid for immigrant families after ICE raids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fund created to help immigrant families impacted by recent ICE raids in Middle Tennessee is changing its approach.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Belonging Fund, announced in May following the arrest of nearly 200 immigrants by ICE, has raised $531,000 in donations to date.

"What's interesting is that more than 780 donors in 37 states have contributed to this fund as they read about what's happening in Middle Tennessee," said Hal Cato, CEO of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The fund was originally designed to provide grants to local nonprofit organizations for emergency assistance including food, housing, childcare and transportation. However, the initiative quickly drew criticism from the Trump Administration and lawmakers who accused the foundation of using state and federal funds.

"Was there any taxpayer money used to fund this? No, absolutely zero taxpayer or government dollars went into it. It has been 100% funded through private individuals," Cato said.

The foundation has distributed $98,000 and helped around 130 families affected by the raids. But as the program continues, Cato said new needs have emerged that require a shift in approach.

"They are making choices between, do I hire an attorney to help me, prevent an unlawful eviction, or do I pay my rent and buy food?" Cato said.

That's why the foundation has decided to allow nonprofits to use the money for legal aid — a change from their original promise. Cato said this isn't the first time they've made such adjustments.

"After tornadoes, after bombing, after all, things legal assistance, if that's what victims and told us they need, we provided it," Cato said.

Despite receiving threats since the fund launched, Cato said the foundation believes helping everyone is important.

"When we talk about belonging, we mean belonging for everyone and not just a few," Cato said.

"This fund really represents the values that Middle Tennessee holds true, you know, compassion, empathy and being there for our neighbors in times of crisis," he said.

The mayor has said the city has no direct ties to the funds. Currently, distributions remain paused until a steering committee is established. The foundation says it's making sure to follow all laws and new regulations.

Click here, to donate.

