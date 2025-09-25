Nashville fund helps musicians, hospitality workers achieve homeownership despite income challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying a home is tough for just about anyone these days. But for musicians and hospitality workers in Nashville — people who often work late nights, rely on gig income, and rarely fit into the traditional mortgage mold — that dream can feel almost impossible.

That's where the Nashville Industry Fund is stepping in to help.

The people who give Nashville its rhythm are finding it harder and more expensive to live here. The Nashville Industry Fund was created in 2020 to provide a pathway to homeownership for the city's music and hospitality workers who depend on non-traditional income.

"Our mission is to keep Nashville Music City by providing a pathway to homeownership for Nashville's music and hospitality workers and people who work on non-traditional income," said Stephanie Earthly, the fund's founder.

The organization was inspired by Earthly's own experience navigating the home-buying process as a music industry worker.

"I was working in the music industry at a label while serving part-time, trying to buy my first home. Nothing really popped up that catered to me. I actually got my real estate license just to figure it out. That's the only way I was able to purchase a home myself," Earthly said.

Many musicians and hospitality workers rely on non-traditional income, and too often they're turned away from home-buying assistance if they don't have a W-2 or their earnings fluctuate.

"A big part of our program is helping them either connect with financial planners to figure out how to report their taxes properly, or how to connect with a bank or lender who will look at them because they're not a traditional W-2 earner," Earthly said.

The need for such assistance became clear through research. Last year, the Nashville Industry Fund and Chris Cobb with Music Venue Alliance Nashville participated in the city's music census, surveying more than 4,000 musicians.

"The number one concern among those people was rising costs all the way around," Cobb said.

Now, Earthly is preparing for the organization's benefit event — the fourth annual Nashville Industry Fest on October 19. Cobb, who will serve as emcee, says the goal is to help more artists, but the community's support is crucial.

"It's integral to Music City that artists and musicians can be here, can live here, can make a living doing what they love," Cobb said.

One of this year's performers is Americana artist Scott Levi Jones. He says having a home of his own gave him the stability to keep making music.

"I'm a huge believer in a roof over your head, because it does bring, like, a stability to your life. And also, you know, there are tons of benefits. I just took out a home equity line on my house to buy a van for touring," Jones said.

The proceeds from the fest go directly toward helping Nashville's musicians and hospitality workers find a place to call home.

"It's definitely good to see something like this, because you know what Nashville is without countless musicians," Jones said.

The Nashville Industry Fest is still looking for sponsors and vendors. Tickets are also available for the family-friendly event, which will feature music, food, and a silent auction.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.