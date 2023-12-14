Nashville gears up for Holiday to Remember event at Belmont Mansion Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A treasured Nashville holiday tradition returns to Belmont today! It's the 'Holiday to Remember' performance at the Belmont Mansion.

It's a great way for you to enjoy a night with the family to bring in the holiday spirit. Thursday is the first night of the performance. The two performances are "The Thanksgiving Visitor" and the much loved "A Christmas Memory."

This will include original music by Paul Binkley, and everything will be decorated and holiday themed. The composer of music, Paul Binkley has directed, sound designed and composed for over 25 years for theater companies.

Organizers promise this will be a highlight of Nashville’s end-of-year celebrations.

The dates run from December 14th through December 22nd, so you have plenty of time to make it there. Tickets are just over $50 per person.