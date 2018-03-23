Nashville General Presents Budget In Hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville General Hospital made its case for needing $47.9 million in funding during a budget hearing, and even after months of uncertainty, the future for the hospital looks more promising under Metro's new administration.

Nashville General Hospital has been facing the possibility of becoming a clinic under former Mayor Megan Barry's administration.

However, Mayor David Briley has made it very clear the hospital will remain open and its future looks promising.

Nashville General Hospital was at the top of Thursday's budget hearing. In previous years, the hospital has requested funding, and received a lower amount than expected.

Most of Nashville General Hospital's patients are the under-served community. The hospital has 86 beds and currently the daily bed occupancy has been in the mid 50s and 60s.

According to the hospital's data, Emergency Room visits have been stable, but leadership is expecting an increase.

The President of Meharry Medical College was among the faces in today's budget hearing and says he's excited to see what happens next.

"We're excited to have an opportunity to be apart of finding a solution. A hospital is only a small part of a system of care and that's very exciting for us," he said.

A recommended budget will be finalized by May 1.