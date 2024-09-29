Nashville Geodis Park picked to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Game, one of 12 venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next year, Nashville's GEODIS Park will be one of 12 venues hosting the first event for soccer clubs from each of the six international confederations!

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Game will take place from June 15 to July 13, with 32 teams competing in 62 matches over 29 days. Teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA will be competing.

This competition brings together clubs who qualify in their respective club competitions — it's based on sporting merit across four years.

“We are tremendously proud and honored that GEODIS Park has been selected as one of the 12 venues for the historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “This tournament will bring the world’s best clubs to Nashville, showcasing our stadium, our city, and our passionate fanbase on a global stage. As we prepare to welcome fans from around the world, this moment reflects the growth of soccer in the U.S. and solidifies Nashville’s place as a premier destination for world-class soccer. We look forward to playing our part in what will be an unforgettable chapter in soccer history in North America in both 2025 and 2026.”

The FIFA Club World Champions will be crowned at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on July 13, 2025.