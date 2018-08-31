Nashville Grandmother Loses Home In Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville woman lost her home in a matter of hours when fire broke out Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at the Village Hills Mobile Home Community, located just north of downtown.

Nashville Fire Department officials said a grandmother was asleep in the front bedroom when she smelled smoke. She then called her grandson who was sitting out on the front porch.

The blaze originated from the back bedroom. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

No one was hurt. The woman will be staying with a relative. The Red Cross was also called in to assist the family.

