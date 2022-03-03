Watch
Nashville grandparents charged in death of 20-month-old grandchild

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:08:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury released a first-degree murder indictment of two East Nashville grandparents in the connection to the death of their 20-month-old grandson.

The incident happened in August 2021, and police said the death of Korran Newsome is fentanyl-related.

Authorities took Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, into custody Thursday at their South Seven Street apartment.

Police said their investigation showed that the pair were taking care of their grandchild during Aug. 6. After going to sleep with them that night, police said Newsome alerted his mother he wasn't breathing. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

There were no signs of abuse or trauma to his body. After toxicology testing, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication. During interviews with the grandparents, police said both acknowledged buying heroin off the street. They are alleged to have exposed their grandchild to heroin containing fentanyl while in their care, specifically in their bed.

The child was found to have had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult, police said.

