Nashville granted $13 million for transportation safety project days after deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New federal efforts are underway to protect drivers and pedestrians after a man was struck and killed on one of the city’s busiest roads.

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Nashville will receive $13 million for planning, implementation and demonstration projects that improve safety and help prevent death and injury on roads like Nolensville Pike and McClain Avenue.

The project is called "We are Nolensville Pike", Mayor Freddie O'Connell says this effort will impact traffic safety by adding and repairing sidewalks, adding pedestrian lighting, improving crosswalks and bus stops and adding mid-block crossings along one of the city's busiest and most dangerous corridors.

“I’m so grateful to Secretary Buttigieg and our federal partners for helping us move the project forward,” said Mayor O’Connell.

With this grant, the local portion of the project is fully funded. This is a part of the city's Vision Zero program that aims to achieve zero deaths and serious injuries on Nashville roads.

“Vision Zero—that is achieving zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roads—guides everything we do as a department. Making our roads safer for all modes is our number one priority. This project is essential to helping us meet our Vision Zero goal,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon.

According to Vision Zero’s data, people who walk or bike are more likely to be impacted by serious crashes. In recent years Nashville ranked 24th in traffic fatalities per 100,000 people which is more than Austin, TX, and almost double the numbers in Charlotte, NC and Denver Colorado.

More than 40,000 crashes happen a year and even with the crashes reported in the data, traffic crashes involving a person walking or biking are under-reported in Nashville.

Next steps in the project is for the city to work with WeGo, TDOT and other groups on these improvements to hopefully save the lives of people in Nashville.