Nashville grilling enthusiasts can learn how to smoke brisket like a pro with 'Brisket U'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Barbecue feels like it belongs to Tennessee. But, let's be honest, lots of states feel they also have a claim to fame on certain smoked meats and sauces.

From parts of Kentucky, Kansas City, the Carolinas and of course, Texas too.

The Lone Star State's claim to fame is brisket. Jonathan Kane launched "Brisket U" in Texas almost by accident.

"I wanted to learn how to smoke a brisket. I'd messed a couple of them up and I said, 'there's got to be a way to do this,'" Kane said.

Born was the idea of BBQ classes taught at craft breweries, now in Nashville, supporting small businesses.

"Everything we do from purveyors of the meat to the breweries, it's all local," Kane said.

John Hearne, a Nashville native, will lead the $89 classes at breweries all around Music City.

"A typical class is going to be 3 hours at local craft breweries in and around Nashville. We generally start with going over grills, utensils, tools, stuff that you need before you even go to the butcher shop," says Hearne.

Kane is quite self-aware, especially being from North Carolina, that each region takes ownership over its own barbecue.

"The cool thing about barbecue is no matter where you go in the country it's these regional pockets that make cuisine in general but certainly barbecue excellent," Kane said.

That's why they encourage you to add your own twist, maybe by adding a Memphis dry rub to the meat. It's really, Kane says, about backyard barbecue, and sharing the brisket experience with friends and family.

For more information on "Brisket U" classes in Nashville, visit the Backyard Pitmasters website.