Nashville grocery stores busy ahead of winter weather advisory

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — There is some snow scheduled in the forecast for Thursday and with that means people are packing the grocery stores to buy the essentials.

Thursday morning will start with a chance for a rain-snow mix along and south of I-40 that will quickly changeover to all snow by mid-morning.

The snow will last into Thursday evening likely bringing around 2 to 3 inches of accumulation with some higher amounts for areas northeast of Nashville in the higher elevations.

This news had shoppers flocking to Compton's Foodland in South Nashville.

"I picked up firewood but no bread and milk," said Sam. "It’s kind of silly. I’m an Alabama boy who went to New England and lived in Washington state. I spent most of my life in New England that’s why I don’t talk right, and unless you’re measuring snow in feet, it doesn’t bother me in the slightest."

Not too many people wanted to chance the weather Thursday and decided to make a quick run to the grocery store.

But they found long lines and nearly empty shelves as customers packed in to grab everything they needed.

"The parking lot was pretty full but everyone else is prepared for the worst and hope for the best," one shopper said. "So pretty smart for those who are."

Employees were quick to restock the shelves and get customers checked out in an orderly fashion.

