Nashville group holding flashlight prayer vigil Wednesday for unsolved murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Never give up hope. That's the message a local organization is sharing by hosting a flashlight prayer vigil for unsolved murders in Nashville.

The organization Partners in the Struggle is celebrating their 25th Anniversary by hosting their 14th Annual Unsolved Murder series. The event starts at 7 p.m. outside the JC Napier community center.

This year the event will focus on three unsolved murders: 25-year-old Montinez Johnson was shot and killed in 2014, 31-year-old Joe Johnson was shot and killed in 2018 in a dollar store parking lot as he was walking to his car, and 47-year-old Dewaine Leggs who died in 2021.

Leggs was shot multiple times, put in a van, and driven to a church parking lot on Cunniff Parkway, and set on fire. Organizers say their communities still want answers, and the killers are a threat to others.

If you want to come and highlight someone else whose death is unsolved, you can do that. The group says just bring photos of those you are coming to remember and bring a flashlight.

They say hopefully they can help bring some sort of peace to families who have been holding on to the pain of not knowing what happened to their loved one for so long.