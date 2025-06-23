Nashville group returns from Israel after experiencing missile attacks during volunteer mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Nashville residents recently returned from Israel with unexpected experiences after their volunteer mission coincided with a significant escalation in regional tensions.

"Even though we were in a war zone we are missing it right now. We just had breakfast together eating Israeli food and listening to Israeli music," said Cantor Josh Goldberg.

Midnight missile alerts became the soundtrack to their unexpected wartime bond during their stay.

"They basically kept the entire country awake for over a week now. We were going to the shelter at 1 am, 3am, 5am, 7am night after night after night. That was exhausting for sure," said Goldberg.

Eva Marquis, Dana Schwartz, and Cantor Josh Goldberg went on a mission trip to Israel with Jewish Americans to support families recovering from Hamas attacks in October 2023.

A few days into their trip, peace took a turn on June 13. That was the day Israel launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, and Iran fired missiles back.

"It was definitely not what we signed up for. We signed up to volunteer to help people out. We did not know we would be volunteering in an active warzone," said Goldberg.

Despite the danger, they witnessed how Israelis continued with daily life amid the uncertainty.

"They are out in the day when they can be. They're celebrating life, they're at the beach, they're at the bars, they're at the cafes, and then when you get alerts and sirens that there are missiles on the way, everyone is running to bomb shelters," said Schwartz.

Israel's defense forces intercepted most missiles that covered night skies during the attacks.

"We pray that the iron dome keeps us safe and we do what we're suppose to do by going to the shelter when its advised, but that joy is still strong," said Marquis.

Because air travel wasn't an option during the conflict, the group was able to make their escape by sea and took a ship with 1,500 others out of Israel before they took buses and planes home.

Together again in Nashville, they say this journey forever changed how they understand both conflict and community.

"They show such strength and resilience and joy and love of life through it all, but they're tired of it. They live their entire lives under attack," said Schwartz.

Have you ever experienced life in a conflict zone or know someone who has? Kim wants to hear your story about how it changed your perspective. Reach out directly at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.