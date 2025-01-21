Nashville having to up security at fire halls after car break-ins, theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before Christmas, police arrested a woman for stealing a firefighter's personal vehicle and allegedly breaking into a Nashville Fire Department station to find the keys.

Now, firefighters have recently come out to their vehicles were broken into at other NFD stations, including in the last week at Station 3. Fire officials said they notified Metro Nashville Police Department officers of the break-ins.

"There have been other instances of car vandalism at various fire stations, which we have acknowledged when personnel have made us aware," a spokesperson with NFD said in an email. "Those cases were also reported to MNPD. We have previously stated and announced that the Mayor’s Office approved funding for increased security measures to be deployed at each station earlier this year. Those measures are in the process of being deployed by General Services and Metro ITS, but will take time to complete."

In the meantime, NFD said there are temporary security measures at several of the stations with more being deployed as they are available until the permanent features are installed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.