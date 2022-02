NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville food lovers are heading into a spicy week.

The Nashville Scene's annual hot chicken week with $7 deals runs from Jan. 31 until Feb. 6.

At least 30 restaurants around the city are participating.

For those who want to spice up their tastebuds, check out the offerings of where to go.

And don't forget to hashtag the experience with #HotChickenWeek22.