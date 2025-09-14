Nashville health department brings mental health resources to Woodbine community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hot day got a little sweeter with soothing sounds and snow cones as Nashville's Metro Health Department brought mental health resources directly to the Woodbine community.

"This is an area that we have not really had a lot of exposure to when it comes to behavioral health services," said Alexis Hill with the Metro Health Department, who connected with the crowd at their Woodbine Public Health Center.

Families got to go inside a firetruck, chat with police, or grab fliers from booths and ask questions about available resources.

"If they need counseling services, if they need resources about overdose prevention or suicide prevention, we are right here next to them," Hill said.

Several awards showed appreciation for community leaders during the event.

Hill's engagement with people goes deeper than public services, it drives her.

"So in 2021, I lost my mom to suicide and she has really been the reason why I'm standing here today in public health," Hill said. "In 2021 we were experiencing her mental health challenges. Us as a family we had no idea how to support her because we knew nothing about suicide."

Through the loss of her mom to suicide, she's learned how important feeling connected to a community helps save lives.

"And so that really drives the work that I do every single day is that I think about my mom. You know, she's my inspiration to continue to keep going and continue to connect and love on people," Hill said.

The Woodbine Public Health Center has behavioral health employees available during the week who can listen or connect someone to resources.

The facility also houses a community garden with vegetables, flowers and other produce.

For those who may need important resources, there's the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. You can also call the Metro Public Health Department at 615-340-2172.

Health researchers say to keep more of our loved ones alive, it's important to break the stigma, spot warning signs and show support.

Have you or someone you know been impacted by mental health challenges in your community? Share your story or questions about mental health resources with Kim at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full video to see how Nashville is working to break down barriers to mental health care.

